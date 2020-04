* * *

The rain has such precise teeth.

She nibbles down the paths

and through the bushes,

along the gutters

and around my veranda chair

like a cat.

Who knows that she is gobbling us up,

swallowing us down?

When will she finish?

When eyes smell the stillness

and see the music,

droplets on leaves and stone

with the glint of fangs.

When skin brushes against light

like a large forest slowly trembling.

Yearn for a skull that stays voiceless.

* * *

North Shore, New Zealand, during the lockdown