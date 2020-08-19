House of shame and healing

It takes eight hours to get to Nieu-Bethesda. Or Bethesda as the locals call it. The road is straight, and long. On the side of the road there are unused green and white picnic tables made of concrete smoothed by generations of motorists stopping for sandwiches and thermos flasks of hot tea for Dad. They stand there like tombstones from a time before the age of air conditioning, before there were fast-food restaurants attached to every garage. From when bored children played games such as I-Spy or Spotting The Next Green Car, instead of being plugged into iPads as a condition of silence.

Low mountains slump along the horizon like the grey cadaver, or fossilised rib cage, of a dragon. Hard and sharp.

But at night they are softened into velvety creased fabric. Almost artificial, like the fake hills of a toy railway landscape set up in the attics of lonely men. Who live with unknown dreams and desires.

My rental car is a speck, inching its way across the Camdeboo Plain.

That is its actual name. Camdeboo.

I drive past a signpost that points the way to a place called The Valley of Desolation.

How does a valley get a name like that?

Everything about this area is hard. Like a normal landscape scrubbed endlessly with a wire brush, until everything unnecessary is removed. Gone. All softness. All green-ness. All the corruption. And some of the kindness.

Everything is hard. And holy. One expects mystics and holy men here. Perhaps living in caves and feeding themselves on locusts and honey like John the Baptist. Elijah. Or the Essenes.

Silence. Such silence.

The road goes on and on. And when you think that it can’t possibly be any further, there are still about a hundred kilometres to go.

Then suddenly, a green valley opens up and I am in Nieu-Bethesda. “Beth” is Hebrew for “house of”. In Hebrew and Aramaic, “Hesda” might mean either grace or shame, disgrace. Or maybe where the disgraced come to receive healing. Grace.

I arrive at the house of close friends. When Marc and James impulsively bought their house, we teased them that it was too far away, and that they would never use it. But although it is, they do, often. They drive down here with absurd frequency, and as I turn off the engine of the pitifully underpowered rental car I foolishly chose, I can see why.

Peace. It wraps itself around you. I’m not sure if it is the peace that passes all understanding. But it seems close enough.

Cowboys live up the road. Poverty-stricken, mixed race and probably alcoholic cowboys in worn-out sneakers. Their dilapidated home is also home to 10 or 12 horses that they ride without saddles as they herd sheep.

On a walk we encounter one of their horses. It seems ill. Bone thin, with a saddle sore the size of a dinner plate, thick with flies.

The cowboys seem to accept the fact that the horse is sick. I think they have grown to accept many things, and sick horses may not be the biggest of these things. They are concerned, but do not know what one should do about an infected saddle sore the size of a dinner plate.

But the lady who runs the bookshop does. She orders antiseptic creams and powders from the nearby town. Probably spending as much money as she makes in a whole week. The cowboys are grateful for the help.

The centre of the town appears to be The Owl House.

It is a strange and unsettling place. At first I’m reluctant to go there.

The Helen Martins story is a bizarre, glorious and horrible story. She lived in Bethesda with her father. It is unclear whether or not he abused her from a young age. When he was older, however, this domineering man who kept a big black Bible by his side and used its pages to write lists of his enemies, weakened, had to use a wheelchair, and his power over her was broken. She kept him in a darkened room at the back of the house, never letting him out, and used the rest of the house to make her art.

The art, which she created with her assistant Koos Malgas, was inspired by the writings of Omar Khayyam and William Blake, and it took the form of dozens of concrete (an appropriate medium for this part of the country) sculptures. They are twisted, beautiful and biblical, with pieces of discarded glass for eyes. The house is decorated in a similarly beautiful and tortured way. Whole walls are covered in tiny specks of crushed glass. The house itself is a sculpture.

Deeply familiar with pain, Martins defied the local European population to befriend the poverty-stricken, non-white (that was the word used on toilets, schools and park benches during aparthied) population. She was, of course, ostracised by her neighbours. She kept to herself, working on her art and plagued by what seems to have been bipolar disorder. The upswings of this illness were clearly characterised by spates of intense creativity. During one of the down swings she took her own life.

The Owl House is one of the main attractions of this place, leading people to mistakenly think that Nieu-Bethesda is here because of the Owl House. Not true.

Bethesda would be here without the art. But nothing would be here without the water that flows out of the mountain and into the village.

The water runs from house to house in a medieval system of narrow canals a few inches wide. If Nazareth had a water system taking water to each house it would have worked like this, perhaps.

It certainly did in the nicer suburbs of Ancient Rome.

The politics around this water is fierce, as is the case with any scarce resource.

The tiny canals are called “leivore”, which means “water furrows” in old Afrikaans, apparently. Not all the houses have access to leivore. And it is an unforgivable act to take more than your share. A series of tiny lawsuits and feuds are always under way around the leivore. These disagreements seem to keep the village happily occupied when things get boring. After all, there is no feud quite like a good-natured feud about water.

The Middle East in miniature.

The source of the water is a spring near the graveyard. It bubbles up out of the lifeless grey rock and through a narrow forest. Tall poplar trees line its path as it makes its way to the village it created.

It seems possible that a thousand years ago a bearded prophet struck the rock with a gnarled, holy staff like Moses, and water poured out.

Nieu-Bethesda is a place that seems to conjure endless religious analogies.

Yet there is a godlessness too.

The brutal nature of life is more apparent in small towns. Less hidden by crowds, busy-ness and noise like it is in the city, where brutality hides around corners and behind high walls. In small towns the poverty is there, obvious, honest and clear for all to see. There is a purity in that. An honesty that gets lost in the city. Here you cannot pretend. The simple equations of life are there for all to see, and perhaps learn from.

It is a place of refugees. People who have fled. Fled from the anxiety and daily horrors of the corporate world. Fled from the noise. The talking. The meaningless competition. The emptiness of meetings. The commute. The void.

We walk through the pale evening to a restaurant called the Ibis Lounge, which is an odd name seeing as there isn’t a single Ibis in Bethesda. The décor is quirky and bafflingly eclectic. Just another hidden, confusing wonderland of a kind that is common here. The wind swirls round the sturdy antique structure, a storm is coming in. The locals are hoping for rain. They say that it hasn’t rained here for a long time. I ask how long a long time is.

Two years, they answer.

It is a bit clearer why they value their spring and their leivore so highly.

After initial resistance I am persuaded to try a sorbet made from a cactus called Queen of the Night. The village is dotted with them, and until now they seemed to be purely decorative in function. The sorbet is delicate, delicious and totally unexpected.

By the end of the meal, the rain is pounding on the tin roof and gushing down the sand road outside it, foaming into chocolate milkshake rivulets. We will have to wait until the rain stops before we walk home. Fortunately it will be a pleasant wait.

The giant willow trees groan and thrash in the wind.

The next morning, the air is cool from the rain. I discover how the Queen of the Night cactus got its name – the hundreds of spiky, densely prickled cacti that appear throughout the town are covered in huge, pale flowers, overnight.

Queens of the night indeed.

After a day in Bethesda, I could stay there forever. Like the psychological refugees who populate the village. Why are they here? Why do I want to join them? There is something here that seems to appeal to the damage in us and offer the chance of healing. The Bethesda of ancient Israel was somewhat similar.

In the Bible, John 5:3 to be exact, Bethesda has its mention: “Now there is in Jerusalem by the Sheep Gate a pool, which is called in Hebrew, Bethesda, having five porches. In these lay a great multitude of sick people, blind, lame, paralysed, waiting for the moving of the water. For an angel went down at a certain time into the pool and stirred up the water; then whoever stepped in first, after the stirring of the water, was made well of whatever disease he had.”

Is there something in the leivore water that heals? Probably not. But I do feel different here.

Perhaps because the things that stress me are so far away. The cortisol, the meetings and the fear are all eight hours’ drive away. And maybe that is what heals, what attracts those of us in need of it.

Here, people are not gripped by the “doing”, but by the act of “being”. Nobody seems to do very much. Lazily leafing through second-hand books in a remarkably well-stocked bookshop named Dust Covers and looking forward to an afternoon of doing nothing much, I half-remember a paragraph by Wordsworth, who sought salvation in nature and despised the city. “The world is too much with us; late and soon/ Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers/ Little we see in Nature that is ours/ We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!”

Here in Bethesda, the world is not too much with us. In fact it seems a lifetime away.

There is still no ATM here. They’ve only had electricity since 1991. The roads are untarred and lined with willow trees the size of houses.

Playwright Athol Fugard lived here for years, drawn by the silence that enabled him to work uninterrupted by the noise of the city. His house is for sale. It isn’t nearly as pretty as my friends’ house, but I am desperate to buy it. It’s a shame that I’m not as well-off as I used to be. Or perhaps not.

His stay here seems to have been the prime mover in kick-starting what is now a small but potent art scene in Bethesda. A truly bizarre proportion of the population of the village seems involved in artistic endeavours of some kind. Ceramics. Sculpture. Painting. Writing.

As we are passing through a gallery, the owner tells us how she is trying to extract a series of oil paintings from a local artist whose work sells at high prices in international galleries. But he only paints when he needs money for brandy, and one painting will keep him in brandy for several months, even though he drinks a bottle a day.

Another child of Helen Martin.

It is only the next day that I realise one of the things that is so different here. When you are in Bethesda it becomes very clear that one does not need nearly as much as we think. There are people here living perfectly peaceful lives on what in the city would be a tiny amount of money. Suddenly it is obvious that the chasing, the “getting and spending” are indeed a fool’s errand. A verandah, a dog, some hills to look at. What more does anyone need?

Could this be how I, a damaged thing, am healed by Bethesda?

On my final day in the village we walk over to the house of a woman who may have some veterinary antiseptic cream that we can give to the cowboys for their horse.

Here, people don’t text message each other or email. They walk over and ring each other’s doorbells, to discuss a lost dog, a broken fence. Or a horse with a saddle sore.

It is far away from the city. Perhaps 20 or 30 years away.

Maybe further.