Zille is gone, Twitter is empty

I do not have any reason to Twitter

I joined just to follow Helen Zille

I thought we’d have great adventures

Propounding Liberalism’s virtues

Then the haters and the hatred could

Be defeated with rational looks

At arguments and mindful logic applied

To unwind, untangle and internalize

The great social problems of the day

The stumbling blocks in our way

To solve the riddles created by greed

To address the people’s dire need

For salvation through work and liberty

For self-actualization and dignity

But most of all for peace and privacy

That would be guided by a Liberal creed

I thought that would be intention’s speed

Alas I was mistaken about the Twitteracism

That responded in indignant hateful schism

To every Zille tweet and interpretation

As though their hatred had an invitation

So Helen has taken her tea party private

To exclude the trolls who just mime it

A pity I fear for such a fearless warrior

None proved that she was a carrier

Of the hate and the racism as accused

They fell on their swords as they abused

Some with sarcastic dismissal railed

Others with inferiority’s own betrayal

All that hurled anti-Helen sentiments

Went quiet after their psychotic bents

And in time the number of tweets shrunk

It was just a pile-on in order to debunk

The notion that Helen Zille is a leader

Instead bleatings of white privilege meet her

So now my TimeLine is sparsely populated

And my Twittering is closely situated

I hope that @johnsteenhuisen steps up the pace

And that @Our_DA Tweets in rational debate

There is much that can be done with Twitter

Not just by the famous social influencers